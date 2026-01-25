Winter weather forces major MTA service reductions across Maryland on Jan. 26

UPDATE 7:39pm:

The MTA has announced that all local bus service has been suspended starting Sunday, January 25, at 8:00 p.m. due to road conditions.



Weather conditions are putting the stop light on some Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) services.

The MTA service reductions for Monday, January 26, apply to Local Bus, MARC Train, Commuter Bus, and Mobility services.

Monday, January 26:

Local Bus: Continue to operate service on CityLink routes only.

MARC Train: MARC Train service on the Penn, Camden, and Brunswick Lines is suspended.

Commuter Bus: Commuter Bus service on all routes is suspended.

Metro Subway: Operating on a regular weekday schedule. Delays may occur due to employee availability.

Light Rail: Operating on a regular weekday schedule. Delays may occur due to employee availability.

Mobility: Service will resume at noon. The conditions of residential roadways may impact service.

Authorities say services will resume in full when the roads are safe for buses to travel on.

Riders are urged to avoid non-essential travel.

If you have to travel, please dress warmly, allow extra travel time, and monitor the agency’s service alerts https://www.mta.maryland.gov/service-alerts [links-2.govdelivery.com] and on social media @mtamaryland for the most up-to-date service information.