Winter is coming, but is Maryland ready? Experts say yes

BALTIMORE — Winter is coming.

And whether we're making snowmen or brushing half an inch off our front step, Maryland is prepared for the worst.

The Department of Transportation currently has 390,000 of salt on hand, but they're trying to use less this year.

Instead, they use a brine, or a salt and water mixture.

"We treat the salt in the spinner with a salt brine, which changes the consistency of the salt to almost like an oatmeal. What it does is prevent the bounce and scatter that's used that often waste some of that salt and it as it just bounces off the roadway," William Pines, MDOT SHA Administrator said.

They also have new road sensors that can detect the thickness of water, snow, or ice in real time and automatically alert drivers and m-dot crews of dangerous conditions.

And if you're ever wondering when a road will get plowed, you can now track all MDOT vehicles on their "Storm"website.