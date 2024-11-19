Winning starts with being 'present,' Vanguard Middle School wins attendance trophy

It pays to be present. The winner of Baltimore’s attendance trophy is Vanguard Collegiate Middle School.

The prize? Students will go ice skating with Mayor Scott and get a catered lunch from Chick Fil A.

The school won this award because they had the biggest drop in chronic absenteeism during the past school quarter.

Vanguard isn’t the only school to “show up” on a consistent basis. CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises says she’s seeing improvement across the board.

“We are thrilled that you all are part of City Schools,” says CEO Dr. Santelises.

"District-wide improvement in chronic absenteeism, year-over-year drops of five percentage points plus when, frankly, the national average is usually around one or 2%, so you all's work is leading to more Baltimore City public school students being in school.”