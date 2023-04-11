Winner of the Preakness Art of Racing national art competition revealed

BALTIMORE — Justin Johnson has been announced as the winner of the second-annual Preakness Art of Racing competition.

Johnson's work, titled "The Face of Victory," was selected by a panel of judges from among the 207 submissions. Each of the submissions depicted elements of horse racing and the Preakness Stakes.

The winning artwork was announced at a ceremony at the Maryland Institute of College Art.

The submission deadline was March 10, where people could visit here to cast a vote for their favorite work of art. The top 10 vote-getters were then judged by a panel that included elected officials, community leaders and art professionals to select the winner.

As the winner of the competition, Johnson received a $4,000 stipend and two tickets to Preakness 148. In addition, his work will be available for purchase online and onsite during Preakness weekend.

Proceeds from the sale of merchandise will be used to support the activities of the Park Heights Renaissance.