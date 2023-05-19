Wine in the Woods Weekend

Watch Now
Posted at 5:08 AM, May 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-19 05:08:58-04

COLUMBIA, Md — Wine in the Woods is back this weekend!
As you get ready for the Preakness Stakes, you can enjoy some local wine in Columbia with other wine enthusiasts . You and your favorite wine buddy can go to Symphony Woods near Merriweather Post Pavilion for the festival.

Wine in the Woods is a ticketed event that allows wine drinkers to try various selections of wine from Maryland.

The festival will also feature different local bands and food offerings including crab cakes and crab pot pies.

Saturdays festival is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays event will wind down an hour earlier. Tickets for this weekends event range from $30 to $75 and can be purchased here.

