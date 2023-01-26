Watch Now
Wilbur now a free bird after neighbors dropped complaints about his crowing

Posted at 6:25 AM, Jan 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-26 06:25:40-05

BALTIMORE — A rooster that lives in northern Baltimore county, and became the subject of a legal battle between his owners and their neighbors is free to crow once more.

Wilbur lives in the Hereford zone. His family says a neighbor filed several complaints to animal services about his crowing. They were facing thousands of dollars in fines and a court date.

Wilbur's family started an online petition to save their rooster, and just gave an update that the neighbor has dropped the complaints. Now Wilbur can continue living his best rooster life.

