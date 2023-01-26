Wilbur now a free bird after neighbors dropped complaints about his crowing

BALTIMORE — A rooster that lives in northern Baltimore county, and became the subject of a legal battle between his owners and their neighbors is free to crow once more.

Wilbur lives in the Hereford zone. His family says a neighbor filed several complaints to animal services about his crowing. They were facing thousands of dollars in fines and a court date.

Wilbur's family started an online petition to save their rooster, and just gave an update that the neighbor has dropped the complaints. Now Wilbur can continue living his best rooster life.