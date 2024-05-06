Wicomico County man charged for the murder of his mother

SALISBURY, Md. — A Wicomico County man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his mother.

Jeremy Gentry, 48, has been charged with first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Sunday night, just before 9:00 p.m., police responded to a house on Sand Castle Boulevard for the report of an unconscious person.

The woman, 68-year-old Beatrice Gentry, was pronounced dead on the scene. When they arrived, they were met by Beatrice's husband.

Police say the cause and manner of her death are pending autopsy results.

After an investigation, Jeremy was identified as the suspect.

He is currently awaiting a bond hearing before a Wicomico County District Court Commissioner.