Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Whoa baby! UMMC celebrates births of 2 "Leap Year" babies

Baby Ava (left) and Realyn
University of Maryland Medical Center
Baby Ava (left) and Realyn<br/>
Baby Ava (left) and Realyn
Posted at 11:39 AM, Mar 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-01 11:39:01-05

BALTIMORE — The day a baby's born is always a special day, but for two babies born yesterday at University of Maryland Medical Center, it was extra special.

Babies Ava and Realyn made their entrance into the world on February 29, giving them rare "Leap Day" birthdates.

UMMC Leapling Ava McCollough & Mom Tijah Brown & Dad Jamal McCollough
UMMC Leapling Ava McCollough & Mom Tijah Brown & Dad Jamal McCollough
UMMC Leapling Realyn with Mom Deniya Cross and Dad
UMMC Leapling Realyn with Mom Deniya Cross and Dad

A leap year comes around every four years, and there's a one in 1,461 chance of having a baby on a "Leap Day."

The hospital went all out to celebrate the babies, giving them a frog-themed onesie, baby sack blanket, and the book "Leopold's Long Awaited Leap Year Birthday."

UMMC Leapling Ava McCollough & Mom Tijah Brown
UMMC Leapling Ava McCollough & Mom Tijah Brown

Ava Brown was born to Tijah Brown and Jamal McCollough, who said he came down from Philly.

Realyn was born to Deniya Cross; her dad's name wasn't provided.

UMMC Leapling Realyn with Proud Grandma
UMMC Leapling Realyn with Proud Grandma

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices