Whoa baby! UMMC celebrates births of 2 "Leap Year" babies

BALTIMORE — The day a baby's born is always a special day, but for two babies born yesterday at University of Maryland Medical Center, it was extra special.

Babies Ava and Realyn made their entrance into the world on February 29, giving them rare "Leap Day" birthdates.

A leap year comes around every four years, and there's a one in 1,461 chance of having a baby on a "Leap Day."

The hospital went all out to celebrate the babies, giving them a frog-themed onesie, baby sack blanket, and the book "Leopold's Long Awaited Leap Year Birthday."

Ava Brown was born to Tijah Brown and Jamal McCollough, who said he came down from Philly.

Realyn was born to Deniya Cross; her dad's name wasn't provided.