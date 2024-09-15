Watch Now
White Marsh movie theater temporarily evacuated following a telephone threat

WHITE MARSH, MD. — A White Marsh movie theater is temporarily evacuated and closed Sunday following a reported telephone threat.

Baltimore County Police say it happened just after 2 p.m. when officers were called to the 8100 block of Honeygo Boulevard for an unknown telephone threat at the AMC Theatres.

According to authorities, although the caller was not specific about the threat, the theater was evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

An update from police at 4:30 p.m. says that a search of the theater revealed no threat to the public and that regular activity will resume shortly at the business’s discretion.

