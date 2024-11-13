White Marsh Mall adding more accessible food court parking following civil rights complaint

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Commission on Civil Rights has resolved a 2019 accessibility complaint filed against White Marsh Mall.

An investigation was launched after a mall visitor with disabilities accused the mall of replacing reserved parking spaces for disabled customers with electric vehicle chargers.

The customer claimed the nearest reserved spot was over 100 feet away from the food court, making access more difficult.

After the commission issued a finding of "probable cause," White Marsh Mall agreed to reinstate accessible parking closer to the food court.

“This successful conciliation is more than a solution; it’s a testament to the power of collaboration, advocacy, and a respect for all Marylanders,” said Cleveland L. Horton II, Executive Director of the Civil Rights Commission. “Accessibility is not just a compliance issue; it is a reflection of our commitment to equity and inclusion."

