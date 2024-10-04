White Hall man charged in I-695 armed "road rage" incident

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A White Hall man is accused of pointing a gun at another driver on I-695 in Pikesville, on Thursday afternoon.

Police found two loaded handguns in David Belt Jr.'s possession and arrested him.

Maryland State Police David Belt Jr.



Belt, who is 41, allegedly pointed a gun in a "road rage" incident at about 2:30 p.m. on the Beltway near Greenspring Avenue.

The victim, who isn't being identified, was driving a Ford, said Maryland State Police.

No injuries were reported.

Belt is charged with first-degree and second-degree assault, and gun-related offenses.