White Hall man charged in I-695 armed "road rage" incident

Maryland State Police
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A White Hall man is accused of pointing a gun at another driver on I-695 in Pikesville, on Thursday afternoon.

Police found two loaded handguns in David Belt Jr.'s possession and arrested him.

Belt, who is 41, allegedly pointed a gun in a "road rage" incident at about 2:30 p.m. on the Beltway near Greenspring Avenue.

The victim, who isn't being identified, was driving a Ford, said Maryland State Police.

No injuries were reported.

Belt is charged with first-degree and second-degree assault, and gun-related offenses.

