Which U.S. suburb is best for a first-time home buyer? Study says Bel Air!

Manny Locke
Posted at 12:56 PM, Sep 13, 2023
BALTIMORE — Out of the entire United States, which suburb is best suited for a first-time home buyer?

To find out, Today’s Homeowner surveyed and ranked more than 580 U.S. suburbs located outside 78 of the largest American cities.

Each was graded on four metrics; housing inventory, affordability, job market and livability, which include things like climate risk, entertainment and dining.

When all set and done Bel Air, Maryland came out at number one overall. The town also finished within the top 15 when it comes to affordability and livability.

Although nowhere near the top, the town ranked 199 in job availability and 90 in available housing.

View the whole study here.

