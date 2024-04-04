Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Where to watch the eclipse in Maryland

How to see the total solar eclipse this spring
Copyright NASA
<a href="https://science.nasa.gov/gallery/eclipses/">NASA</a>
How to see the total solar eclipse this spring
Posted at 6:47 PM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 18:47:32-04

BALTIMORE — Just because Maryland isn't in the path of totality for Monday's eclipse, that doesn't mean you can't see it!

Here are some places you can safely watch the eclipse in the area!

Maryland Science Center:

Starting at 10 a.m., the Science Center will have a variety of different eclipse themed events. You create your own pinhole viewer and customize a pair of eclipse glasses.The planetarium offers different locations to check out the eclipse. Tickets are offered to their rooftop observatory.

Joppa Library:

The library will be playing NASA's live streaming broadcast of the event at 2 p.m. Viewers can step outside to view the eclipse, weather permitting.

Prostatis Financial Group:

Located in Hanover, this company will have tents set up outside the office in the grass across the parking lot. Eclipse watchers can stop by for glasses, refreshments, snacks and good company. RSVP by Friday, April 5, by calling 410-863-1040.

Y Swim Center in Randallstown:

For ages 18 and over, Y members can watch the event from their Randallstown location. Refreshments like Sun Chips and Moon pies will be provided while watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices