Where to go to cool off in the extreme heat

Here are links to cooling center locations and hours in local cities and counties.
Anne Arundel County:
Police departments, senior centers and libraries are serving as cooling centers. Click here for the full list.
Baltimore City:
Senior centers, libraries, non-profits and churches are open. Click here for the full list or call 311.
Baltimore County:
Baltimore County Public Libraries, senior centers and rec centers are open as cooling centers. Click here for more information.
Carroll County:
Senior centers and branches of the Carroll County Public Library are serving as cooling centers. To see hours and locations, click here.
Cecil County:
Libraries, community centers and non-profits are open as cooling centers. Click here for a list of hours and locations.
Harford County:
Harford County Public Library locations are serving as cooling centers. For the list of hours and locations, click here.
Howard County:
Residents can find relief from the heat at any community center, 50+ center or public library.