Where to go to cool off in the extreme heat

Fred Slade
Posted at 4:23 AM, Jul 11, 2024

Here are links to cooling center locations and hours in local cities and counties.

Anne Arundel County:
Police departments, senior centers and libraries are serving as cooling centers. Click here for the full list.

Baltimore City:
Senior centers, libraries, non-profits and churches are open. Click here for the full list or call 311.

Baltimore County:
Baltimore County Public Libraries, senior centers and rec centers are open as cooling centers. Click here for more information.

Carroll County:
Senior centers and branches of the Carroll County Public Library are serving as cooling centers. To see hours and locations, click here.

Cecil County:
Libraries, community centers and non-profits are open as cooling centers. Click here for a list of hours and locations.

Harford County:
Harford County Public Library locations are serving as cooling centers. For the list of hours and locations, click here.

Howard County:
Residents can find relief from the heat at any community center, 50+ center or public library.

