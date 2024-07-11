Where to go to cool off in the extreme heat

Here are links to cooling center locations and hours in local cities and counties.

Anne Arundel County:

Police departments, senior centers and libraries are serving as cooling centers. Click here for the full list.

Baltimore City:

Senior centers, libraries, non-profits and churches are open. Click here for the full list or call 311.

Baltimore County:

Baltimore County Public Libraries, senior centers and rec centers are open as cooling centers. Click here for more information.

Carroll County:

Senior centers and branches of the Carroll County Public Library are serving as cooling centers. To see hours and locations, click here.

Cecil County:

Libraries, community centers and non-profits are open as cooling centers. Click here for a list of hours and locations.

Harford County:

Harford County Public Library locations are serving as cooling centers. For the list of hours and locations, click here.

Howard County:

Residents can find relief from the heat at any community center, 50+ center or public library.