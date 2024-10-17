Where art and traffic meet: A new mural in the Fed Hill streets

Baltimore gets another mural added to its already rich tapestry.

It sits at the intersection of Light St./Warren/Henrietta in Fed Hill.

The end result of this beautiful piece of art is to brighten students' days and keep them safe.

The concept was a collaboration between the artist, Saz Ross, students from Federal Hill Preparatory School, and Digital Harbor, who helped design the work.

Neighbors in the area brought their brushes to help.

The mural itself is a nod to the harmony, inclusivity, pride, and hope Baltimore natives should feel when they pass by it.

”The children chose all the symbolism that you see here today on the ground—the flowers, the peace signs, the hearts, the rainbow swirl—all of these things reminded them of hope, and they used this intersection daily to get to school,” says Saz Ross.