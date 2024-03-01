Watch Now
Wheel lock giveaways to take place this weekend

Hyundai Fire Risk
Ahn Young-joon/AP
The logo of Hyundai Motor Co. is seen at its showroom in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Hyundai Motor Co. says its net profit for the second quarter has fallen 14 percent over a year earlier due to the South Korean won's strength against the U.S. dollar. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Posted at 4:16 PM, Mar 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-01 16:16:51-05

BALTIMORE — Hyundai and Kia owners have several chances this weekend to get a free wheel lock in the Baltimore area.

City leaders, as well as Maryland State Police, are both doing giveaways.

Baltimore police and Mayor Brandon Scott will be at Patterson High School from 10 a.m. to noon on March 2 to give wheel locks.

Recipients must be city residents, have Maryland tags, and show a proper ID. One lock will be given per vehicle.

State Police will be offering the locks at their barracks from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on both March 2 and March 3.

People can get one free wheel lock at the following locations: North East Barrack, JFK Highway Barrack, Rockville Barrack, Forestville Barrack, College Park Barrack, Golden Ring Barrack, Westminster Barrack, Waterloo Barrack, Glen Burnie Barrack, Leonardtown Barrack, Prince Frederick Barrack, La Plata Barrack, Annapolis Barrack.

Visit mdsp.maryland.gov for more information.

