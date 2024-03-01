Wheel lock giveaways to take place this weekend

BALTIMORE — Hyundai and Kia owners have several chances this weekend to get a free wheel lock in the Baltimore area.

City leaders, as well as Maryland State Police, are both doing giveaways.

Baltimore police and Mayor Brandon Scott will be at Patterson High School from 10 a.m. to noon on March 2 to give wheel locks.

Recipients must be city residents, have Maryland tags, and show a proper ID. One lock will be given per vehicle.

State Police will be offering the locks at their barracks from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on both March 2 and March 3.

People can get one free wheel lock at the following locations: North East Barrack, JFK Highway Barrack, Rockville Barrack, Forestville Barrack, College Park Barrack, Golden Ring Barrack, Westminster Barrack, Waterloo Barrack, Glen Burnie Barrack, Leonardtown Barrack, Prince Frederick Barrack, La Plata Barrack, Annapolis Barrack.

Visit mdsp.maryland.gov for more information.