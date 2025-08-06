What's the scoop: Friendly's is recalling 324 cartons of ice cream

Friendly’s Ice Cream is voluntarily pulling 324 cartons of 48 fl. oz. Cookies & Cream ice cream.

What's the scoop?

The restaurant chain says these 324 cartons have been flagged for undeclared soy and wheat, as they were mistakenly packaged in Friendly’s Vanilla Bean ice cream cartons with a Cookies & Cream lid.

This ice cream was sent through a distribution center to stores in Maryland, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

This puts people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy and/or wheat at risk for a serious or life-threatening reaction if they were to eat any of the recalled ice cream.

To refrain, this ice cream has been packaged in 48 fl. oz. Friendly’s Vanilla Bean ice cream cartons with a Friendly’s Cookies & Cream lid.

The best-by date is 11/26/25. This date can be found on the product lid. According to Friendly's, no other ice cream has been affected.

The recall started after the ice cream retailer discovered a limited quantity of Cookies & Cream ice cream was mistakenly packaged in Friendly’s Vanilla Bean ice cream cartons, which did not identify the soy and wheat ingredients.

The company says no illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported at this time.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers who have purchased 48 fl. oz.

The recalled ice cream can be returned to its place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 800-587-2259.

