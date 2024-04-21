What's in the garbage? Mr. Trash Wheel celebrates year ten

BALTIMORE — Mr. Trash Wheel had a birthday party for his 10-year-old life.

WMAR Mr Trash Wheel turns 10

To celebrate, Healthy Harbor Initiative gave ticket holders a chance to experience the Trashseum, a crafting station aka the “Trashion,” and more.

The Trashseum itself is a sculpture garden made from trash.

What else is in there?

There’s garbage that Mr. Trash Wheel has gathered since his birth, his trophies case which includes “Most trash Collected” (Guinness Book of World Records), along with an interactive model of Mr. Trash Wheel.

In addition to this top ten trashy time, participants got some adult beverages, a Mr. Trash Wheel coffee mug, and a Mr. Trash Wheel themed dessert.