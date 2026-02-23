What's already out at the State House

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — As we work to keep our lawmakers in Annapolis accountable, we're taking a look at some bills that have been withdrawn by their sponsors and will not move ahead this year.

📜 HB287 - Criminal Procedure - Lifetime Sexual Offender Supervision - Conditions, Violations, and Petitions for Discharge

This was introduced by the Chair of the Judiciary Committee, Delegate Sandy Bartlett, of Anne Arundel County, on behalf of the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.

It would have altered some provisions related to lifetime sexual offender supervision and required the sexual offender management team to report any violations to the office of the state's attorney.

The Senate version, SB220, was also withdrawn.

📜 HB550 - Civil Actions - Violation of Constitutional Rights (No Kings Act)

This bill was introduced by Delegate Ashanti Martinez of Prince George's County.

It would have allowed for a person to sue federal law enforcement officers for the deprivation of a right, privilege, or immunity secured by the U.S. Constitution.

It didn't get a hearing in the Judiciary Committee before being withdrawn.

A similar cross-filed bill is still making its way through the legislative process (SB346/HB332).

📜 HB755 - County Boards of Education - Student Personal Electronic Device Use Policy - Establishment (Phones Away for the School Day Act)

This bill was introduced by Delegate Sarah Wolek of Montgomery County.

It would have required all of the school districts to implement policies prohibiting personal electronic device use during the day, unless allowed by an individualized program.

The bill didn't get a hearing in the Ways and Means Committee.

There are other similar bills (specifically SB928/HB525) that are still making their way through the legislative process



📜 SB127 - Baltimore County Food Desert Study

This bill was introduced by Senator Johnny Ray Salling, who represents part of Baltimore County.

It would have required a study be done by the Department of Housing and Community Development about food deserts in Baltimore County and recommendations on how to reduce them.

It was withdrawn before getting a bill hearing in the Finance Committee.

As of February 23, 2026, at 2:00 pm, 46 House bills and 18 Senate bills have been withdrawn by their sponsors.

Senators have proposed 983 total bills this session, and Delegates have proposed 1,611.