What's already out at the State House

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — As we work to keep our lawmakers in Annapolis accountable, we're taking a look at some bills that have been withdrawn by their sponsors and will not move ahead this year.
📜 HB287 - Criminal Procedure - Lifetime Sexual Offender Supervision - Conditions, Violations, and Petitions for Discharge
- This was introduced by the Chair of the Judiciary Committee, Delegate Sandy Bartlett, of Anne Arundel County, on behalf of the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.
- It would have altered some provisions related to lifetime sexual offender supervision and required the sexual offender management team to report any violations to the office of the state's attorney.
- The Senate version, SB220, was also withdrawn.
📜 HB550 - Civil Actions - Violation of Constitutional Rights (No Kings Act)
- This bill was introduced by Delegate Ashanti Martinez of Prince George's County.
- It would have allowed for a person to sue federal law enforcement officers for the deprivation of a right, privilege, or immunity secured by the U.S. Constitution.
- It didn't get a hearing in the Judiciary Committee before being withdrawn.
- A similar cross-filed bill is still making its way through the legislative process (SB346/HB332).
📜 HB755 - County Boards of Education - Student Personal Electronic Device Use Policy - Establishment (Phones Away for the School Day Act)
- This bill was introduced by Delegate Sarah Wolek of Montgomery County.
- It would have required all of the school districts to implement policies prohibiting personal electronic device use during the day, unless allowed by an individualized program.
- The bill didn't get a hearing in the Ways and Means Committee.
- There are other similar bills (specifically SB928/HB525) that are still making their way through the legislative process
📜 SB127 - Baltimore County Food Desert Study
- This bill was introduced by Senator Johnny Ray Salling, who represents part of Baltimore County.
- It would have required a study be done by the Department of Housing and Community Development about food deserts in Baltimore County and recommendations on how to reduce them.
- It was withdrawn before getting a bill hearing in the Finance Committee.
As of February 23, 2026, at 2:00 pm, 46 House bills and 18 Senate bills have been withdrawn by their sponsors.
Senators have proposed 983 total bills this session, and Delegates have proposed 1,611.