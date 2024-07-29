Westminster man charged in wife's deadly stabbing

WESTMINSTER, Md. — A Westminster man faces murder charges after police discovered his wife stabbed to death.

On Saturday afternoon, Maryland State Police raced to a home in the 1200 block of Ridge Road for reports of a woman attempting to harm herself.

Inside troopers located an unresponsive Miriam Glowacki.

An autopsy confirmed the 45-year-old was killed and did not take her own life.

Miriam's husband, Matthew Glowacki was still at the house.

Although they did not specify, police said evidence at the crime scene tied Matthew to his wife's murder.

Detectives are working to determine a motive.

For now Matthew is being held without bail at the Carroll County Detention Center.