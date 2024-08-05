Western Maryland firefighters, first responders to receive $838,000 in federal funding

Some heroes in Western Maryland are getting some funding to help improve necessities to help them do their jobs.

Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin announced that firefighters and first responders in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington Counties will receive $838,000 in federal funding.

Officials say the funding will support equipment upgrades and facility station improvements.

“Firefighters and first responders deliver life-saving services in all types of emergencies and need to be prepared in any environment. This funding will better train and equip Western Maryland’s emergency services personnel and help extend and strengthen their critical public safety work,” said Senator Cardin.

Here's how the money will be split:

$392,828.59 to Frederick County Division of Fire & Rescue in Frederick County for traffic incident management training; $40,200 to Middletown Volunteer Fire Company in Frederick County to replace outdated fire hoses and nozzles; $146,846.36 to Sharpsburg Volunteer Fire Co. in Washington County to replace outdated fire hoses and nozzles and install a diesel exhaust extraction system; $68,000 to Boonsboro Ambulance & Rescue in Washington County to install a diesel exhaust extraction system; $95,238.09 to Deep Creek Volunteer Fire Co., Inc. in Garrett County to install a diesel exhaust extraction system; $95,238.09 to Barton Hose Company No. 1 in Allegany County to install a diesel exhaust extraction system.

The awards were provided through the Department of Homeland Security's Assistance to Firefighters Grant program from Fiscal Year 2023.

“As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, I was proud to help secure this funding through our annual appropriations process, advancing our communities’ safety and equipping our emergency personnel with the skills and tools necessary to protect Marylanders,” said Congressman David Trone. “It’s a direct investment in our first responders and the security of every resident, and Team Maryland is getting the job done.”