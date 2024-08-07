West Virginia woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md — Montgomery County Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday.

Police responded to the area of Georgia Avenue, between Triadelphia Lake Road and the Howard County/Montgomery County Line, for reports of a two-vehicle crash around 5:11 pm.

According to police, a black 2012 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was driving southbound when it crossed the centerline and struck a blue 2023 Chevrolet Malibu.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 56-year-old Angela Marie Brill, was taken to Shock Trauma, where she later died.

Police say the driver of the Toyota was taken to a local hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.