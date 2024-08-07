Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

West Virginia woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County

deadly crash.jpg
File
deadly crash.jpg
Posted
and last updated

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md — Montgomery County Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday.

Police responded to the area of Georgia Avenue, between Triadelphia Lake Road and the Howard County/Montgomery County Line, for reports of a two-vehicle crash around 5:11 pm.

According to police, a black 2012 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was driving southbound when it crossed the centerline and struck a blue 2023 Chevrolet Malibu.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 56-year-old Angela Marie Brill, was taken to Shock Trauma, where she later died.

Police say the driver of the Toyota was taken to a local hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices