West North Avenue Development Authority receives $11 million in state funding

BALTIMORE — What can one community do with just over $11 million?

The West North Avenue part of Baltimore is excited to find out.

The state announced the funding on Thursday, going to the West North Avenue Development Authority.

They're tasked with breathing news life into the community by upgrading its housing and transportation.

"What this will do, it will help us be able to infuse the gap funding to make sure development happens in communities that have been historically redlined over the years and make sure they still remain affordable for many of the community members that are here," said Senator Antonio Hayes.

West Baltimore has been plagued with housing and transportation issues for decades, most notably the Highway to Nowhere that's lived unfinished since the 70's.

“I believe in West Baltimore and the West North Avenue Development Authority – that’s why I worked with the General Assembly to secure over $11 million in this year’s budget for this important partnership between state government and the community,” said Governor Wes Moore. “It takes real partnership to get something like this done — and I know that this funding is going to help revitalize communities, help renew a sense of possibility in these neighborhoods; and help write a new chapter in the story of our state.”