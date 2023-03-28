West Baltimore crime ring taken down

BALTIMORE, Md. — Once one of the hottest of West Baltimore’s hot zones, a crackdown has taken down a crime ring that allegedly ran open-air drug markets 24/7.

“Mainly heroin, fentanyl and cocaine,” said Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown, “In fact, we’re standing one block away from a Calverton Road drug shop.”

Over a 16-month period, investigators identified a hierarchy from suppliers down to low-level dealers and seized a large quantity of drugs, along with nine firearms, a rifle, ammunition and $30,000 in cash.

Of the 33 people named in the indictment, 14 remain at large and police say that’s where you can help.

Baltimore’s top cop says anonymous tips could help police round up these violent offenders.

“30 of them have previous arrest records to include drug distribution, armed robbery, handgun violations, carjackings, human trafficking and attempted murder,” said Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, “Two of these members have been arrested more than 30 times.”

To help avoid turf wars following a large-scale bust like this, authorities say they will saturate the area for at least 45 days following a take down looking for signs of others trying to take over the territory.