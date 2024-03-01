West Baltimore County Redevelopment Authority kicks into high gear

WOODLAWN, Md. — Baltimore County is looking for residents to help revitalize the general Woodlawn/Milford Mill/eastern Catonsville area.

The group is called the West Baltimore County Redevelopment Authority, and it's run by the county after being approved by a recent state bill.

The group will recommend to the county where to buy, develop, or sell properties in the area between Liberty Road, Baltimore National Pike, Rolling Road, and the city/county border.

It was organized after "the public’s call for a fresh approach to redevelopment in the county,” said Baltimore County Councilman Pat Young. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said the western part of the county is "ripe for revitalization."

The county and state have already bought $30 million worth of property at Security Square Mall. The county also spent $2 million to help bring Grocery Outlet Bargain Market to the former site of Giant on Liberty Road.

Now the county needs 11 people, who must live in council districts 1, 2, or 4, and serve four-year terms. (State and local leaders will also be part of the group.)

People can apply until May 1, on this website.

