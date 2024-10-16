West Baltimore center makes big difference for Forrest Park community

BALTIMORE — The world of healthcare and learning are taking a nature walk together.

Care Access opened the doors to its Difference Makers of West Baltimore Center Wednesday morning.

This building will be an epicenter for health and wellness in the Forrest Park area.

Moreover, it will give the community access to important screenings, clinical trial opportunities, and other social services.

In addition, the West Baltimore center is now home to the Baltimore Forest School, which is committed to getting children outside.

”It's really challenging to learn things in classrooms if you aren't actually connected to the real world,” says Terris King II, the founder of Temple X Schools.

“And so we see our cityscapes and our forest patches, and our community garden spaces as being the best places for children to learn.”