'We're trying to change your perception': Podcast Party event brings Baltimore creatives together

BALTIMORE — Have you ever been invited to an event then look at the address and think, 'that area isn't safe.'

Digital Empath Studios is trying to fix that, specifically with areas in Baltimore.

They're in the business of hosting events for podcasters, artists and anyone with creative ideas.

On Sunday, August 27, they hosted their second annual "Podcast Party" event giving various Baltimore podcasts the chance to promote themselves.

"We understand there's a lot of talent in the city, state, and people just being overlooked. So we said, how can we gather these people together in a positive atmosphere," Leon Stanford, Digital Empath Studios said.

"This is a celebration for the creatives," Stanford added.

Podcasters were asked to come on stage to not only describe their podcasts but to participate in live panel discussions.

The goal was to not only bring people creatives together to network, but to bring people back to certain neighborhoods.

"Are you telling me this particular location has a free parking lot, two floors, an outdoor and indoor and not that many people are using it? Why? Is it because they are skeptical or have preconceived notions of the past," Stanford asked.

"What if I bring you back to and let you see for yourself? So once you see for yourself, does it look like what you thought it was gonna be," Stanford added.

The location he's speaking of is the Capital Lounge.

Not only were people at the event networking, but they were treated to live performances from local artists like Charm and Leek Almighty.

"When we do stuff like this, we come together, it's like it's hard to beat us," Leek Almighty said.

"I love to see everybody win, so it's great to see some talented artists," Leek Almighty added.

The event was sponsored by the Black Arts District, a group dedicated to community based revitalization efforts.

"I think when you have events like this, it not only shows what else is going on in the city because a lot of people might not have known that there are a bunch of local podcasters that might be talking about events or things that they might be interested in," said Cameron Snell, of Black Arts District.

Snell says they were at the event to let artists know about sponsorship grants for any upcoming events.

"I think it's important to know that if you are a creative and you have a story that you want to tell that we have the funds and the resources to help you tell that story," Snell explained.

If you have a podcast or any creative event you'd like to host, click here for more details.