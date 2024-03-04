BALTIMORE — It's a day most Baltimore City residents have been waiting for, a day that city leaders have continuously fought for.

Mayor Brandon Scott, along with the Department of Public Works and Chief Administrative Officer Faith Leach, highlighted the return of weekly recycling.

The announcement came in early February.

Officials said the return of recycling services is thanks to a three-prong strategy focused on growing the solid waste workforce, optimizing recycling routes, and upgrading the solid waste fleet.

“Returning to weekly recycling has been a priority since I first took office, but there was a long road in front of us to put the resources in the place and to ensure the return would be sustainable for both crews and residents,” said Mayor Scott. “We utilized every tool available to us, bringing together numerous parts of city government to make it happen. In the end, we needed three things: to add more trucks to DPW’s solid waste fleet, to hire more workers, and to make sure that the collection routes were organized as efficiently as possible. Our teams at DPW and DGS have worked nonstop to make this happen, and this week, we’re thrilled to be able to finally make it happen.”

DPW's solid waste fleet will now be comprised of load packers designed specifically to move through some of Baltimore's narrow alleyways.

City leaders also remind residents that although pickup days will not change for anyone, the time may change.