Wells Fargo gives $500,000 donation to fund trades academy in South Baltimore

Wells Fargo is showing South Baltimore some love. The financial services company is funding the creation of the Wells Fargo Trades Academy with a donation of $500,000.

This comes in part of a $20 million, multi-year capital expansion of the City of Refuge’s facilities and footprint.

The institute will specialize in on-the-job training such as carpentry, roofing, and more for members of the Southside Baltimore community, including hands-on construction of tiny homes.

The school itself will sit under the umbrella of City of Refuge, a faith-based organization which provides essential services to the Southside Baltimore community, including health and wellness, workforce development, supportive housing, and more.

Gov. Wes Moore along with Wells Fargo Chief Executive Officer Charlie Scharf during the naming ceremony Tuesday afternoon at the City of Refuge in the Brooklyn area.

This is a huge and much-needed step for South Baltimore.