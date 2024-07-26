Watch Now
Wellness boutique replaces longtime Baltimore cafe/bookstore

BALTIMORE — A longtime northeast Baltimore cafe/bookstore has closed, and is now a wellness boutique.

Red Canoe Cafe and Bookstore shut down earlier this year on Harford Road in the Lauraville neighborhood, just north of Argonne Drive.

The community-centered shop had been there for 20 years and helped revitalize that strip of Harford Road, noted a Baltimore Sun columnist back in 2009.

There was no online announcement about the closure, but Hamilton-Lauraville Main Street, Inc. said it shut down earlier this year.

It's been replaced by Flourish, a "lifestyle boutique and tea lounge" that moved to the spot in late May.

Flourish was previously on St. Paul Street in north Baltimore.

It's sharing a space with Hydro Hippie House Plants.

