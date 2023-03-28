Weis Markets donates $2,000 to Caroline Center in honor of Women's History Month

TOWSON, Md. — The Caroline Center's motto is 'Committed to women, committed to work.'

On Tuesday, Weis Markets committed their own help to that effort.

They donated $2,000 to the center in honor of Women's History Month.

The center offers career training in healthcare to women who wouldn't otherwise have the opportunity.

"With the support of Weis we're able to train women to receive specialized hands-on instruction as well as career counseling and placement," said Lynn Selby of the Caroline Center.

Weis' donation goes specifically to women who want to be nursing assistants and pharmacy technicians.

The Caroline Center was founded in 1996 as a workforce of 'The School Sisters of Notre Dame,' who's mission is to change the world by changing people.