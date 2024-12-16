Weis Markets donates $160,000 to Maryland Food Bank in effort to fight local, regional hunger

BALTIMORE — Weis Markets is working to help families who are struggling to put food on the table.

The grocery store donated $160,000 to the Maryland Food Bank as part of its 17th annual Fight Hunger campaign.

A food bank spokesperson says each dollar means one meal for someone in need, and that any amount helps them meet the needs of people in the state.

"We are seeing increases in food costs for us, not only through the services we provide but also through the food we're purchasing. We are purchasing more food than ever, and a gift like this can be transformational for us. Currently, we estimate that one in three Marylanders are currently. So, that equates to about two million people," said Elise Krikau, chief philanthropy officer of the Maryland Food Bank.

Weis Markets says it has raised more than $773,000 for local and regional hunger relief organizations this year.