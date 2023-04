NOTTINGHAM, Md. — In honor of Earth Day tomorrow, Weis Markets made a donation to help preserve our bay.

The team donated $15,000 to the Chesapeake Conservancy.

The non-profit organization builds new parks, trails and public access sites and helps keep the Chesapeake free of waste and safe for wildlife.

It funds science programs to help in their mission to preserve 30 percent of the bay's watershed by 20-30.