Weis Markets donated to $2,500 to help improve East Towson

TOWSON, Md. — Some extra cash is coming to help improve East Towson.

In observance of Black History Month, Weis Markets donated $2,500 to the Northeast Towson Improvement Association.

"We are a community of people who are descendants from men and women formerly enslaved at Hampton Plantation just up the road. So this community has been in place since 1853 and we've been here a long time and we hope to be here much longer," said Nancy R. Goldring, President of NeTIA.

The group is the oldest African American community in Baltimore.

It is committed to protecting and preserving the history of East Towson.

This is the second year Weis has donated this money to the group in honor of Black History Month.

It will go toward the historic East Towson Juneteenth music festival and pay for the bands to play at the event.