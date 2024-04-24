Weis is in the food business, but safety comes first

BEL AIR, Md. — Weis Markets is thinking about its customers beyond their wallets.

Each location in Maryland will now have automated external defibrillators (AEDS).

The Weis on Bel Air Road in Nottingham was the first store in line to get this life-protecting equipment.

What’s so great about that?

Well, these tools equip anyone to save a person experiencing cardiac arrest as they give users audio and visual prompts to ensure proper use.

Baltimore County Fire was on site at the Bel Air location, giving free AED and CPR training to shoppers.

Even though Weis is leading the way, thankfully they won’t be alone.

By January 1, 2025, all grocery stores in Maryland will be required to have AEDs.