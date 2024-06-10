Wegmans opens mini storefront at Junior Achievement Finance Park

HALETHORPE, Md. — There's usually nothing "mini" about a Wegmans supermarket, but now, there's a mini Wegmans storefront in Junior Achievement of Central Maryland's Finance Park in the Halethorpe area.

The Finance Park, off of Twin Springs Road, has a variety of storefronts, and visiting students must manage a personal budget during their trip.

The small Wegmans aims to teach students about "budget-friendly groceries and the significance of meal planning," according to a press release.

Wegmans has partnered with Junior Achievement since its Owings Mills store opened in 2016. Last year, some Wegmans leaders toured the Finance Park facility and decided it would make sense to work with Junior Achievement to build a mini Wegmans storefront.

Junior Achievement of Central Maryland CEO Paul Kappel Jr., said the storefront "clearly illustrates the intersection of healthy food choices and financial wellness, offering students a practical and immersive learning experience. This collaboration allows nearly 10,000 students annually to explore and understand the vital connection between nutrition and financial health..."

This was Junior Achievement's first full school year of providing Finance Park to students in person.