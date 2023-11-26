Weekend events bring in the holiday cheer leading up to Christmas

BALTIMORE — It's the most wonderful time of the year, and events around the state are bringing in the holiday cheer.

Kennedy Krieger's Festival of Trees returned to the Maryland State Fairgrounds this weekend. Guests could view the 600 designer-decorated trees, wreaths, and gingerbread houses, all for sale.

In addition, there were also rides for kids, carnival games, face painting, craft making, and an online auction and raffle, all benefiting a good cause.

The proceeds of the event go to Kennedy Krieger and its programs benefiting patients and students at the Institute.

It's their 34th year of doing the event. Sunday was the last day.

Felix Abeson/WMAR Holiday Train Garden returns to the Fire Museum

Also, on Saturday, the Holiday Train Garden is back at the Fire Museum of Maryland.

There, you'll see streets, bridges, and homes, but that's not all.

"It's like a mid-20th-century town, and it has landmarks in it. It has the Bromo Seltzer Tower," said Amy Landsman. "It has Bengie's Drive-In. It's got trains going back and forth, and one of the coolest things we have is a display showing the arrival of the fireboat Tommy D'Alesandro."

There is even a replica WMAR News truck. The museum has extended its hours this year.

You can check out the train display on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Sundays from noon until 4 p.m. through December 30th.

Tickets are available at the door.