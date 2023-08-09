Week-long summer camp provides safe environment for kids with limb differences

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Summer camp, its all about having fun and making friends.

And one camp is making kids from around the country feel less alone.

Camp Open Arms in Monkton is a free week-long camp specifically for kids with limb differences.

It provides a safe and supportive environment for kids from all over the country.

"At my school I was the only one who had a limb difference and I just kind of felt misplaced or like I didn't belong because I was the only kid in the world who had a limb difference. But when I went to this camp, I just immediately thought this is my favorite camp. I belong here. So many people here are so nice and kind and I really like it because people are like me and I don't feel like I don't belong," said Katie.

This year's theme is winter and Christmas with a special appearance from Santa and Mrs. Clause.