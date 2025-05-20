Pumphrey cuts 24 mile swim short from Chesapeake Bay to Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE — An overnight change of plans for Katie Pumphrey’s 24-mile swim from Sandy Point to Baltimore's Inner Harbor.

"Early this morning around 2AM, due to deteriorating weather conditions and increasingly high winds, the difficult decision was made to abort," Pumphrey's team said in a statement.

Instead Pumphrey decided on a shorter route ending at the Inner Harbor Amphitheater sometime between noon and 3pm Tuesday.

The swimmer initially planned on taking to the water Monday, but weather forced a move to Tuesday.

“This swim was never just about the 24 miles — it’s always been about something bigger. Open-water swimming demands flexibility, and nature doesn’t always go according to plan," said Pumphrey. "I’m still excited to swim in our Harbor and highlight the progress we’ve made toward a cleaner, healthier waterfront. I’m incredibly proud of everything we’ve accomplished so far.”

It's the second consecutive year Pumphrey's attempted the mighty trek.

Last year it took 14 hours for her to complete.