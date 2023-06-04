Wear Orange Weekend honors victims of gun violence

BALTIMORE — Over the weekend, a sea of orange brought awareness to gun violence prevention.

Baltimore City Moms Demand Action planned several events for Wear Orange Weekend.

Including in Harlem Park for the Let's Thrive Baltimore Wear Orange Healing Nature Trail Project.

"I feel that gun violence, losing a loved one that's a peer, it's crippling. It's crippling to the community, it's crippling to my spirit, it's crippling to the people around me," said 18-year-old Tyric Byer.

The event encouraged peace and healing in Baltimore.

"It's hard to feel to safe when you don't know who you're living next to, you know what I mean? So it's important to bring people out to have fun, to create those safe spaces in Baltimore," said 16-year-old Sanaai Bridgeford.

They had a painting station for kids to express themselves, a healing garden, and a brand new trail.