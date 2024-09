ABERDEEN, Md. — If you're in the Aberdeen area and hear some strange noises, do not panic.

Aberdeen Proving Grounds has daytime testing scheduled for September 9-13, from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. each day.

Noise may be heard in some areas of the installation.

These operations are not dangerous to residents in the surrounding communities.

If, at any time, residents are concerned about the testing, they can contact the installation at 410-278-4091.