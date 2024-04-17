"We will make it right!": Byron Buxton to meet 8-year-old Twins fan who had signed ball stolen at Oriole Park

BALTIMORE — After a dad called a trip to Camden Yards with his 8-year-old son "arguably one of the worst baseball game experiences" of his life, one Twins player is turning bad memories into good ones.

Sam Cleveland says he and his family love Camden Yards, so much he named his first born son, Camden.

The two are Minnesota Twins fans but live in Annapolis. Camden's favorite player is outfielder Byron Buxton.

On Tuesday evening Sam took Camden to Oriole Park to see the Twins play.

Sam posted on Facebook how happy Camden was to get Buxton's autograph on a baseball, only to have it stolen.

"As the ball is being handed back to him by the usher, someone else grabs it and bolts," Sam explained on Facebook. "He [was] in instant tears and inconsolable once I [made] it over to him from our seats."

Word of what happened to Camden quickly spread on social media.

On Thursday, Buxton himself responded to a post on X (formerly Twitter) saying "Hope to see you [Wednesday] or meet you at some point! We will make it right! I gotcha!"

Hope to see you today or meet you at some point! We will make it right! I gotcha! — Buck (@OfficialBuck103) April 17, 2024

According to Sam, he and Camden will return to the stands Wednesday rooting for their team.

"Y’all are going to make me cry," he tweeted in reaction to the outpouring of support. "To see so much positive support means a lot. All we want to do as a parent is see our kids happy. From the bottom of my heart, thank you!"