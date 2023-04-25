'We represented Baltimore': Rappers gathered to perform at #TrueOGseries event

BALTIMORE — It's not everyday when you see people gathered at the corner of Penn-North just to rap.

This was the case when members of the True OG series came together for a live recording session, inviting members of the crowd to take the mic and freestyle some rhymes of their own.

The event was sponsored by the Black Arts District, a nonprofit organization, and the Black Running Organization.

Adam Ford, otherwise known as Son Brave, took the mic first and captivated the crowd with a few songs of his own.

Brave is a Baltimore-born artist who started his career in the Underground Hip Hop Blog Circuit of the late 2000's-early 2010's where he started releasing music and building a fan base.

As an artist, he has written, shot, and edited music videos; while executive producing and performing on multiple releases himself.

It's safe to say Brave is a man of many talents, and that was on full display when he performed track after track at the event.

Rushaad Hayward

Onlookers began to flock to the area as Brave's brother, Bishop Tha DJ, kept the tracks coming.

Rushaad Hayward

It wasn't long after Brave finished his set that people began clamoring to get a chance on the mic.

Each person that stepped up offered their own take on Hip-Hop and how their upbringing in Baltimore shaped them.

A performer with the rap moniker Android Number 23 said this was a great way for people to express themselves.

"I think it's important for people to be able to come out and express themselves creatively, even if you don't rap, even if you just got something to say, here's a platform, here's people listening, here's some music, come out and say whatever you got to say, and have fun with other people, enjoy the energy," Android Number 23 said.

Older generations and younger generations alike each had something to offer.

"I feel like everyone who got on the microphone was dope," Brave said. "We represented Baltimore."

Some people were scheduled to hop in the cypher, but the ones that weren't, received the biggest reaction and that was the best part according to rapper Action Bastard.

"There were some folks that weren't planning to be in the cypher and you saw them get a lot of crowd reaction. And it's that's what it's about," Action Bastard explained.

To watch some of the artists perform, watch the video below:

Compilation video of artists at #TrueOGseries event

Although they didn't all say the same thing on the mic, afterwards, the collective theme was this was something good for Baltimore.

"It was a great event to change the stigma. You don't always hear about the Hip-Hop that comes from Baltimore, like you always hearing about from everywhere else," Brave explained.

After the last bar was uttered and the music stopped, Brave began to receive some words of support from of the artists who performed.

"Anytime I get a message of appreciation from somebody, it's just love," Brave said, "I don't take it for granted. I don't take it lightly."

While the event was successful, this is far from the end for Brave and his brother Bishop.

"I just want us to get our name out there. I just want me and my brother to be mentioned among the greats in Baltimore," Bishop explained.

To keep up with what Brave is doing, click here.