We Our Us kicks off the new year with free food giveaway

BALTIMORE — One nonprofit says all they're about is love.

And its free food giveaway on Wednesday drove that point home.

Baltimore-based We Our Us helped feed those in need at the Walgreens on Liberty Heights Avenue.

Its food director says the food foes a lot further than just filling stomachs.

"There's a lot of people who are hungry, there's a lot of people who don't have food for the children and I always believe when you don't have food, you tend to create more crime. With food, when you're hungry you don't have to go out and rob anybody cause you got food in the house," said food director Kenneth Parker.

They gave away everything from chips and chicken to vegan burgers and veggies.