'We have flipped nine seats': Wes Moore's victory lap

BALTIMORE, Md — Fresh off of coasting to a second term in office, Governor Wes Moore is lauding the coat tails he has provided to down-ballot candidates here in Maryland in this election and over his first four years.

“Already, we have seen that we have flipped nine seats from red to blue, from Frederick to Wicomico, right?” Moore said. “So we are really excited about the results that we’ve been able to see and, again, the days of governors’ legacies ending when they leave office? Those days in Maryland? They’re gone.”

Moore also successfully campaigned for voters in Maryland to pass a constitutional amendment, Question 3, that would open the door to redrawing congressional district lines that could eliminate the lone Republican district.

“Donald Trump is not done,” said Moore, “He has already been very clear about his intention to go after additional states, to go after places like Mississippi and South Carolina and Indiana and so I want to be clear then that the courts have spoken, the people of Maryland have spoken and it is time to make sure that Maryland does meet this moment.”

Still, in the wake of an election where affordability appears to have weighed heavily on voters at the national level, Maryland’s own economic picture remains uncertain, but Moore is optimistic he can deliver.

“If you look at what’s happened during my time as governor, we have given the middle class a tax cut, we’ve given military veterans a tax cut, and I believe that you can both invest in the future and also be fiscally disciplined,” added Moore.

