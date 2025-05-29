Watch Now
'We Give Black' event draws social impact businesses and organizations to Baltimore

Screenshot 2025-05-29 at 6.51.49 PM.png
BALTIMORE, Md. — There’s a three-day event bringing together grassroots organizers, local leaders, creatives and grantmakers.

‘We Give Black’ gives direct access to funding, resources and community care networks. It’s hosting storytelling sessions around the city, led by community organizations, sharing what they do in the community and how others can collaborate with them.

There’s also interactive sessions on art, fashion, music, food, finance and technology.

“We have folks from Oakland and Ohio and Atlanta who have all come to Baltimore to learn more about what’s happening in Baltimore, as well as to share their gifts and talents,” says Jamye Wooten, founder, Cllctivly, and organizer of the event.

Grammy-nominated singer and activist Mumu Fresh opened the event.

Tickets are still available for Friday events. Go here.

And on Saturday, they’re having a free community celebration at the Inner Harbor. There will be food trucks, vendors, music and more at the Inner Harbor amphitheater and Light Street Pavilion.

