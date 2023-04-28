'We didn't just wait for tonight': BCPSS works to improve student math scores

BALTIMORE — Math scores are falling across the nation, and Maryland is no different.

Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises says data shows that Maryland's fourth graders fell farther behind in their math skills than all other students.

But it's not just young kids suffering and it's not just in Baltimore city.

WMAR spoke with Dr. Santelises after the meeting about what needs to change.

"It's really important for the public to know that we didn't just wait for tonight," said Dr. Santelises. "Tonight was really a review of the work that we've been doing over the last year when we knew, like every other district across the county knew, that we were going to experience real declines in mathematics."

Much of the learning loss was attributed to the pandemic and school closures.