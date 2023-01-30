Wawa opening 2 stores in Overlea and Rosedale

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Wawa is getting ready to open two new convenience stores in eastern Baltimore County.

The chain is expected to build stores on Belair Road in the Overlea area, and on Pulaski Highway in Rosedale near the city line.

The Rosedale store is set to open this summer, at 66th Street, according to Wawa's website. It would be about 3 miles from an existing Wawa store at Rossville Boulevard, and 2 1/2 miles from the relatively new Wawa in Canton.

A timeline has not been announced for the store on Belair Road, but Baltimore County Councilman David Marks confirmed that Wawa is opening a location at Putty Hill Avenue. The former site of Ryan's Relics was recently razed to make way for the Wawa.

Wawa also notes on its website: "We normally do not confirm a location until construction begins. We believe this helps avoid disappointment if a planned location doesn’t meet our needs."

