Water quality alert issued after sewage overflow in Anne Arundel County

PASADENA, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Department of Health has issued a water quality alert following a large sewage overflow.

The alert is for the headwaters of the Patapsco River to the mouth of Bodkin Creek due to an overflow of 21 millions gallons of partially treated sewage.

This sewage is from the Patapsco Wastewater Treatment Plant in Baltimore.

The Department of Health has issued an advisory against direct water contact for the next seven days. People coming in contact with the water are asked to immediately wash well with soap and warm water.

Anne Arundel County officials remind residents all beaches in the county are under a no swimming and no direct water contact advisory for at least 48 hours.

