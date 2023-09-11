Water outage in Howard County caused by water main break

HOWARD COUNTY — Water has been shut off in the 5600 block High Tor Hill in Howard County for a water main repair, officials say.

The outage is expected to last six hours and is affecting 184 homes.

Those roads affected include:

5556-5710 High Tor Hill, Millwheel Place, Nettlebed Court, Tidesebb Court, Besthold Garth, Youngsea Place, Margrave Mews, Old Buggy Court, Drystraw Drive, Yellowrose Court, 8616 Rockcress Court, and 8614 Meadowsweet Court in Long Reach.

If you need more information, contact 410-313-4900.